The Best Break Up Text

Amanda Knox is crowd-funding her wedding which sounds great, except the people being asked to pay for it aren’t even going. Rachel Corbett has all the furious feels about this one and she’s ready to accept all your hate mail at her MySpace page.
Plus, should you get drunk at a work party? Rachel was at the 10th birthday for The Project and there were a few people on the sauce. So is a work party your time to let loose or should you treat it like any other work function?
And a listener has written in asking for some advice on how to deal with being ghosted. Jessie has a genius text that leave no room for misinterpretation.
RECCOS
Rachel: Oprah and Deepak 21 day Meditation Experience
Jessie: Mecca: Max Liquid Light - Gold
Holly: The Five Of My Life podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elise Cooper, Amelia Navascues and Elissa Ratliff
