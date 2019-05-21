When Boobs Shout Louder Than Words

mamamia out loud

21 May 2019 · 32 minutes

When Boobs Shout Louder Than Words
play Episode

This week, deputy leader of the Labor Party, Tanya Plibersek, announced she would not be contesting the leadership. Which is perfect for Holly because she's got some post-election thoughts she needs to get off her chest.

Plus, filling in for Mia this week is Editorial Assistant Jess Wang and she’s brought an equally serious question to the table...can you pat a dog without asking it's owner for permission? And if you do ask are you then forced to make excruciating small talk with them or can you just pat their dog and walk away?

And what do boobs have to do with protesting abortion laws? Following the recent Alabama abortion ban, women all over the world are sharing their stories via the #youknowme hashtag. But is there a wrong way to protest? Some people are unimpressed supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has chosen to protest with a semi-nude photo. So is she a social media genius or just self-promoting?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producers: Amelia Navascues

