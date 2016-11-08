News
BONUS: Trumpocalypse. The women of Mamamia debrief

mamamia out loud

08 Nov 2016 · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Grab chocolate and wine and join the Out Loud team (and a few others) for a real-time debrief about what a Trumpocalypse means for America, women and the world. And what the hell do we tell our daughters tonight? Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens are joined by Senior Editor Jackie Lunn, writer Rosie Waterland and friend of Mamamia and current US resident Kate Spies to discuss the results. Gulp.

* This podcast was recorded before the election result was officially announced. 

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens, Rosie Waterland, Kate Spies and Jacqueline Lunn

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff 

You can leave correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email outloud@mamamia.com.au

Subscribe in iTunes go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows in one place and any books written by the many Mamamia guests. 

