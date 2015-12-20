BONUS: The Year We Took The Power Back

20 Dec 2015 · 14 minutes

BONUS: The Year We Took The Power Back
Did you take an Uber this year? Stay in an Air BnB? You're partaking in one of the biggest trends of 2015; the sharing economy.

In this bonus series looking back at the year that was, we argue that 2015 was the year that we all took our buying power back. 

Join Mamamia Out Loud's Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi as they deep dive on the trends from 2015.

Thanks to Kate De Brito 

Her essay was, The Year We Took The Power Back, from mamamia.com.au

