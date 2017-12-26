BONUS: The Year Of Not Giving A F*ck

2017 was the year where everyone decided it was time to give less f*cks.

There were no f*cks podcasts, no f*cks Ted Talks, Mark Manson’s bestselling book The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck, Sarah Knight’s The Life Changing Magic Of Not Giving A F*ck and more. There really have been a lot less f*ck’s to give this year.

But why is that the case?

Join Rachel Corbett, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens as they dissect the trend.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.