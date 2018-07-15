BONUS: The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Unpacked

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale just finished and we need to talk about it. Join Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Laura Brodnik as they unpack everything from Offred’s controversial final decision to Serena’s surprising redemption, and what we can expect from the third season.

The End Bits



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Laura Brodnik

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

Watch Season 2 on SBS on demand now.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

This show was made possible by Foxtel's Sharp Objects.