The day has finally arrived! Holly’s new book, The Couple Upstairs, is officially out in the world. Mia and Jessie got to read it first, so in this special bonus episode, hear them debrief with Holly about all their feelings and questions. Plus, Holly reads the entire first chapter of The Couple Upstairs, just for Outlouders.

The Couple Upstairs by Holly Wainwright is available in all good bookstores and online now.

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.