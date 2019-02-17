BONUS: Introducing The Quicky...

mamamia out loud

17 Feb 2019 · 15 minutes

BONUS: Introducing The Quicky...
Back
play Episode

Have you heard? We've got a new podcast here at Mamamia. 

It's a daily show called The Quicky. And we want to introduce it to you...

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

In this episode of The Quicky, we unravel the story of missing Dubai Princess, Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum.

In March 2018 Princess Latifa, the 33 year old daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed, attempted to escape her oppressive life after years of torture, imprisonment, and lack of basic human rights.

Unfortunately Latifah’s escape didn’t go to plan and she was recaptured on a yacht off the coast of India.

She hasn’t been seen publicly since.

We speak with the CEO of Detained In Dubai, Radha Stirling, who helped Latifa with her escape attempt and is continuing to raise awareness about the case.

As you will hear, Latifa’s life is far from a fairytale and life behind the palace walls is anything but safe.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

With thanks to special guest Radha Stirling. Follow Radha on Twitter at @detainedindubai

To read more on this story, you can head to www.mamamia.com.au/the-story-of-princess-latifa 

Want The Quicky in your ears every day?  Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Thanks to our launch partners, MyBudget.  Live your life, free from money worries at mybudget.com.au.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???