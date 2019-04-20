BONUS: Easter Recommendations

Treat yourself this Easter with a very special bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud!



Mia, Jessie and Holly dish up everything you should be binge-watching, reading and listening to this long weekend as you stuff yourself with chocolate and hot cross buns.

Watch:

Mia: 4Corners “Orphans of Isis" on ABC , Younger on Stan and Get Krackin’ on ABC iView



Holly: Our Planet David Attenborough and Fleabag on Amazon Prime

Listen:

Mia: Hidden Brain Podcast and David Tennant Does A Podcast With... Tina Fey

Jessie: Conversations with Richard Fiedler.



Holly: Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser and Mamamia Recaps: Game of Thrones

Read:



Jessie: The Tiger Catcher by Paullina Simmons and Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

Holly: The Midult Book by Annabelle Rivkin & Emilie McMeekan and Lullaby by Leila Slimani

