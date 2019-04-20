BONUS: Easter Recommendations

Treat yourself this Easter with a very special bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud!
Mia, Jessie and Holly dish up everything you should be binge-watching, reading and listening to this long weekend as you stuff yourself with chocolate and hot cross buns.
Watch:
Mia: 4Corners “Orphans of Isis" on ABC , Younger on Stan and Get Krackin’ on ABC iView
Holly: Our Planet David Attenborough and Fleabag on Amazon Prime
Listen:
Mia: Hidden Brain Podcast and David Tennant Does A Podcast With... Tina Fey
Jessie: Conversations with Richard Fiedler.
Holly: Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser and Mamamia Recaps: Game of Thrones
Read:
Jessie: The Tiger Catcher by Paullina Simmons and Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari
Holly: The Midult Book by Annabelle Rivkin & Emilie McMeekan and Lullaby by Leila Slimani
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producer: Amelia Navascues
