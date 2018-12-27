BONUS: All The Things We Completely Forgot Happened In 2018

A lot has happened in the last 12 months.

We had a goddamn Olympics and no one even a little bit remembers it.

Kids from Parkland, Florida, became galvanising leaders after yet another preventable school shooting.

We had not one but TWO royal weddings, and staunch republicans threw on a tiara and critiqued the very problematic British monarchy as they shed a tear at the astounding romance of the whole thing.

Here’s a recap of everything you forgot happened in 2018...

