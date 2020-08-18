Search

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 33 minutes

On this bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud, hosts Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright are joined by Osher Gunsberg & Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell to talk about the mixed emotions of Father’s Day. 

Osher speaks about life as a new dad and how he’s long-distance parenting while in lockdown in Melbourne.

Plus we’re joined by Mamamia’s Executive Editor Leigh Campbell who is facing her first Father’s Day without her dad...

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

With thanks to Osher Gunsberg and Leigh Campbell

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

