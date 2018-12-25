BONUS: 24 Recommendations To Get You Through Summer

Welcome to our bumper recommendations bonus episode, where Holly, Mia and Jessie talk you through what you need to be reading/watching/listening to this summer.
We could use more words here, but let's be honest you guys are just here for the list so let's get straight to that...
PODCASTS
-
Slowburn Season 2
-
Love Stories Episode with Marian Keyes
-
Unraveled Season 2 - Barrenjoey Road
-
The Hamish & Andy Podcast
-
Serial, Season 3
-
American Life episode called Doctor Gilmer & Mr Hyde
-
Michelle Obama with Oprah on Super Soul Sundays
TV SHOWS
-
Bodyguard on Netflix
-
Nanette on Netflix
- Line Of Duty on Netflix or Stan
- The Boldy Type on Stan
-
Marcella on Netflix
-
Broadchurch on Netflix
-
Megan Phelps Roper TED talk - I grew up in the Westboro Baptist Church. Here's why I left
BOOKS
-
Watermelon by Marian Keyes
-
The Bronze Horseman by Paullina Simons
-
Becoming by Michelle Obama
-
Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales
-
Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton
- How To Be Perfect by Holly Wainwright
- How To Be Second Best by Jessica Dettman
MOVIES
- A Star Is Born
- Blockers
- Peter Rabbit
- Black Klansman