BONUS: 24 Recommendations To Get You Through Summer

Welcome to our bumper recommendations bonus episode, where Holly, Mia and Jessie talk you through what you need to be reading/watching/listening to this summer.

We could use more words here, but let's be honest you guys are just here for the list so let's get straight to that...

PODCASTS

Slowburn Season 2

Love Stories Episode with Marian Keyes

Unraveled Season 2 - Barrenjoey Road

The Hamish & Andy Podcast

Serial, Season 3

American Life episode called Doctor Gilmer & Mr Hyde

Michelle Obama with Oprah on Super Soul Sundays

TV SHOWS

Bodyguard on Netflix

Nanette on Netflix

Line Of Duty on Netflix or Stan

The Boldy Type on Stan

Marcella on Netflix

Broadchurch on Netflix

Megan Phelps Roper TED talk - I grew up in the Westboro Baptist Church. Here's why I left

BOOKS

Watermelon by Marian Keyes

The Bronze Horseman by Paullina Simons

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales

Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton

How To Be Perfect by Holly Wainwright

How To Be Second Best by Jessica Dettman

MOVIES