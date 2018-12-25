BONUS: 24 Recommendations To Get You Through Summer

BONUS: 24 Recommendations To Get You Through Summer
Welcome to our bumper recommendations bonus episode, where Holly, Mia and Jessie talk you through what you need to be reading/watching/listening to this summer. 

We could use more words here, but let's be honest you guys are just here for the list so let's get straight to that...

PODCASTS

  • Slowburn Season 2

  • Love Stories Episode with Marian Keyes

  • Unraveled Season 2 - Barrenjoey Road

  • The Hamish & Andy Podcast

  • Serial, Season 3

  • American Life episode called Doctor Gilmer & Mr Hyde

  • Michelle Obama with Oprah on Super Soul Sundays

TV SHOWS 

BOOKS

  • Watermelon by Marian Keyes

  • The Bronze Horseman by Paullina Simons 

  • Becoming by Michelle Obama

  • Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales

  • Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton

  • How To Be Perfect by Holly Wainwright 
  • How To Be Second Best by Jessica Dettman

MOVIES

  • A Star Is Born
  • Blockers
  • Peter Rabbit 
  • Black Klansman

