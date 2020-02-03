The Big Bondi Beach Debate

This weekend, more than 20,000 people showed up to Sydney’s Bondi beach ignoring the social-distancing measures put forward by the government. So why does it feel like we’re being scolded by Scomo right now? Does shaming actually work? And, could it be that people are confused by the messaging?

Plus, a while back, Kanye West’s song ‘Famous’ sparked a mega-feud between him and Taylor Swift. A recording of the conversation between Taylor and Kanye has leaked and it made us wonder, has Taylor been wrongfully accused of lying this whole time?

