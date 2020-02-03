Search

The Blondes Are Not Okay

mamamia out loud

21 hours ago · 41 minutes

The Blondes Are Not Okay
The US is in absolute havoc at the moment. Thousands of people have taken to the streets asking for state restrictions to be lifted, which is a stark contrast to other parts of the world. So, what’s going on? And how is President Donald Trump fueling it? 

Also, blondes and Botox patients everywhere, we feel you. Along with quarantine has come grey roots, shapeless eyebrows, faded Botox, and a version of ourselves we’ve rarely seen. So, how do we feel?

Plus, is the Karen meme another way to make women feel bad? We discuss.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

