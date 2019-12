What was the moment you realised your relationship was over? Many of us say we want to leave the world a better place - this week we say goodbye to someone who actually did. Plus, confessions, obsessions, and what women are talking about this week.

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi

Mia recommends the Nike Training App

Jam recommends Sticky9 for all your photos, delivered.

Monique recommends watching The Beautiful Lie on the ABC (8:30pm Sundays or on iview).