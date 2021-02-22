Did you miss the Four Corners special on Scomo and QAnon? We watched it so you don't have to, and we're breaking down the controversial investigation to tell you if you really should be outraged.

Plus, we need to talk about Lorde's Bum. It's divided us. After the singer dropped her first song in 4 years, Mia thinks it's the single's cover art that everyone is talking about, not the amazing song she wrote. Holly and Jessie think it's a bold and empowered statement. Why can't we look away, and what does it mean?

And, what is birth control counselling? A new trial could see pharmacists offer private birth control counselling to young women who turn up wanting to purchase emergency contraception. So how would it actually work? And what has the reaction to it been?



The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

