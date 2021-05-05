News
Mamamia Out Loud

So, What Really Happened Between Bill And Melinda Gates?

Ben Affleck is making headlines again, but it's not the JLo rumours we need to discuss, it's a Tik Tok video. Creepy or sexy? We discuss.

Plus, what’s happening in India? Is Australia’s travel ban racist? The biggest discussion in the news this week concerns India and our borders. With The Quicky's Claire Murphy in the hot seat, we’re answering all your questions...

And, after 27 years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they’re getting divorced… why do we care so much and what do we suspect has actually gone down?

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Claire wants you to check out Superstore on Netflix. 

Listen to Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky here

To learn more about MPlus and listen to the Daily Drop bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud on Tuesdays and Thursdays, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus/

CREDITS

Hosts:  Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Special thanks to Claire.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

 

