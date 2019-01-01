News
The Right To Bare Bottoms

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 31 minutes

Should we be teaching school kids about fertility clocks, egg-freezing and IVF? A fertility expert is calling on high school students to be taught about family planning alongside warnings around the dangers of unsafe sex.

And, we've got a listener dilemma from close to home. What happens when your friends are over for dinner, but you really want to go to bed? It's getting late, everyone's eaten, the dishes are clean, you're yawning...so how do you drop the hint that you're ready to call it a night and is it rude to tuck yourself in while the guests are still in the house?

Plus, Bikini Wars: Standing up for our right to bare bottoms after a Sydney woman was recently told to cover up, whilst by the pool at her apartment complex. Jessie tells us about the strange duality of social media versus our harsh beachside standards.

THE END BITS

Holly wants you to watch Hillary on SBS On Demand

You can listen to Leigh's podcast Get Me Pregnant here 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Leigh Campbell

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

