Subscribe to Mamamia

Why did Beyonce's first live performance in five years leave fans accusing her of “abandoning her principles”?

Plus, how a brand refresh at a chocolate company became an unlikely political 'anti-wokeness' debate.

And, a retired grandmother refuses to babysit her daughter's newborn unless she's paid. Is she the asshole? We discuss.

The End Bits:

Listen to yesterday's episode: Britney Spears & The Most Likely Explanation

RECOMMENDATIONS: Claire wants you to watch My Massive C*ck on Stan

Listen to Narelda Jacobs on No Filter

Listen to Fill My Cup to lean more about allyship

Listen to The Quicky

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter for all our recos from the week in one place.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at outloud@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens & Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au