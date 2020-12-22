BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer
Holly, Jessie and Mia are here to save your holidays with a list of recommendations, shortlisting the very best in television, from a year we spent lots of time bingeing whatever we could. 

From the obvious (The Crown) to the unique, including a documentary about an Octopus, this list of shows will see you into 2021 in great company. 

THE END BITS

Recommendations: 

Cheer on Netflix

The Split on Stan

My Octopus Teacher on Netflix

The Crown on Netflix

Sex Education on Netflix

Normal People on Stan

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

