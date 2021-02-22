Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud



In case you missed it, we are now officially in election mode. On May 21, the nation goes to the polls and chooses who we want to lead us for the next four years. But in the meantime, is it possible to talk to each other without shouting, alienating or abusing?

Plus, a huge celebrity engagement was announced over the weekend and it sparked an unpopular opinion lodged deep in Holly's soul.

And… another crackdown on influencers

