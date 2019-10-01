The Cardinal Sin Of Being Average At Your Job

The Masked Singer is everyone’s latest television obsession. People are utterly captivated by how bananas it is. But in the Golden Age of television, with scripted dramas and documentaries, should we apologise for indulging in a bit of ‘trash’?

And is being bad at your job the worst possible thing you can be? We’re all, to some extent, stuck in the capitalist rat race, but what if you have no ambition to be ‘the best’? In a hustle culture obsessed with ambition, can we ever just be mediocre?

Plus, crystals are on bedside tables, in drink bottles and bras, and even in jade face rollers. It would seem, however, that there’s a dark side to the crystal industry, and very few people know about it.

