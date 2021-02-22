Behind The Scenes Of The Interview Everyone's Talking About

After experiencing an unthinkable trauma, Jeni Haynes created multiple personalities to help her deal with the pain. 2681 personalities, in fact. In a recent episode of No Filter, Mia interviewed Jeni, and shared her incredible story. We received an overwhelming response to the episode, it had a huge impact on many of you and left some of us with lots of questions. In this subscriber segment, Holly and Emma sit down with Mia to ask her how she approached one of her most challenging but fascinating interviews yet.

Listen to Mia's No Filter with Jeni here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Emma Gillespie
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges

