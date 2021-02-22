Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Going on tour is a lot of moving parts, and while our audience enjoy the razzle dazzle of what might look like a 'well-oiled machine', in truth the process can be as exhausting as it is rewarding, and as shambolic as it is fun. So how is the sausage made? Mia, Holly and Jessie explain the steps we took for our tour to come together, how we started writing and making it, the lessons we've learned and what we love most about the process.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges