Peter Helliar has announced he's leaving The Project, as changes to the panel continue to dominate headlines. With more choice than ever before about what we watch and when, why are we so attached to the faces in our living room?



Plus, Rebecca Judd has changed her business model and people have a lot of thoughts.



And, we need to talk about Jessie’s rules for mothers-in-law.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespe

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

