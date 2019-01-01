News
Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

mamamia out loud

14 hours ago · 38 minutes

Jessie saw a headline this week that read 'I’m a Beauty Editor, and these are the products I’d never splurge on'. She immediately clicked on it and then realised she has a beauty expert on-hand - Mamamia’s resident beauty expert Leigh Campbell. She comes on Out Loud to take us through the must-have skincare and beauty products and what we can live without. And trust us, you’ll need a pen. 

Plus, it’s been two years since Jessie, Mia and Holly had one of their most emotional throw-downs ever. It was all about the term "As a mother…" and it sparked a huge debate. So much so that we’re revisiting it today because Leigh, once firmly on Team Jessie, has moved to Team Holly.

And of course, we wrap up the week with our best and worst. So what were yours?

THE END BITS

If you want more of Leigh's beauty recommendations find her on You Beauty: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/you-beauty/ 

You can listen to the episode Holly recommended on This Glorious Mess here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/kids-with-adhd/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Leigh Campbell and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/



 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

