Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 38 minutes

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products
Back
play Episode

Jessie saw a headline this week that read 'I’m a Beauty Editor, and these are the products I’d never splurge on'. She immediately clicked on it and then realised she has a beauty expert on-hand - Mamamia’s resident beauty expert Leigh Campbell. She comes on Out Loud to take us through the must-have skincare and beauty products and what we can live without. And trust us, you’ll need a pen. 

Plus, it’s been two years since Jessie, Mia and Holly had one of their most emotional throw-downs ever. It was all about the term "As a mother…" and it sparked a huge debate. So much so that we’re revisiting it today because Leigh, once firmly on Team Jessie, has moved to Team Holly.

And of course, we wrap up the week with our best and worst. So what were yours?

THE END BITS

If you want more of Leigh's beauty recommendations find her on You Beauty: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/you-beauty/ 

You can listen to the episode Holly recommended on This Glorious Mess here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/kids-with-adhd/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Leigh Campbell and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/



 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

38 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Remember When Trump Had Covid?

31 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout