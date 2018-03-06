Barnaby Joyce, What A Guy

Oops, Barnaby Joyce has done it again. He’s played with our hearts. He got lost in the game. The member for New England has raised the issue of a ‘grey area’ over whether or not he's the biological father of his girlfriends baby. We hope someone is telling Vicki to run for the hills.

Plus, Frances McDormand made a kick-ass speech at the Oscars this week, but what the hell was she talking about when she said inclusion rider?

And what the heck do you do if you are being gaslighted at work?

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

