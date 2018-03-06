Barnaby Joyce, What A Guy

mamamia out loud

06 Mar 2018 · 37 minutes

Barnaby Joyce, What A Guy
Back
play Episode

Oops, Barnaby Joyce has done it again. He’s played with our hearts. He got lost in the game. The member for New England has raised the issue of a ‘grey area’ over whether or not he's the biological father of his girlfriends baby. We hope someone is telling Vicki to run for the hills.

Plus, Frances McDormand made a kick-ass speech at the Oscars this week, but what the hell was she talking about when she said inclusion rider?

And what the heck do you do if you are being gaslighted at work?

THE END BITS:

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

READ MORE:

Find out more about the new Queer Eye here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/queer-eye-for-the-straight-guy-netflix-reboot/

Read more about Barnaby here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/barnaby-joyce-paternity/

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???