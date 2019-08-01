Kate Middleton Wants You To Know She Hasn't Had "Baby Botox"

Catherine Middleton has made headlines recently after Kensington Palace issued a statement categorically denying that the Duchess of Cambridge had cosmetic work done; specifically ‘baby botox’. So, what is ‘baby botox’? And does everyone secretly have it?
And author John Marsden has caused a bit of a stir after remarking that bullying is really just a form of feedback. The author and educator is promoting his new book The Art Of Growing Up and reckons that if kids just became a little more ‘likeable’ maybe bullying wouldn’t be such a problem. Does he have a point?
Plus, Holly was stopped in her tracks this week by Brigid Schulte’s piece in The Guardian, which was all about why women need more free time. Jessie isn’t convinced.
Mia: TV show - Working Moms on Netflix
Jessie: TV show - The Hunting on SBS
Holly: Book - Back On Track, by Bernie Shakeshaft and James Knight
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff
