Kate Middleton Wants You To Know She Hasn't Had "Baby Botox"

Catherine Middleton has made headlines recently after Kensington Palace issued a statement categorically denying that the Duchess of Cambridge had cosmetic work done; specifically ‘baby botox’. So, what is ‘baby botox’? And does everyone secretly have it?

And author John Marsden has caused a bit of a stir after remarking that bullying is really just a form of feedback. The author and educator is promoting his new book The Art Of Growing Up and reckons that if kids just became a little more ‘likeable’ maybe bullying wouldn’t be such a problem. Does he have a point?

Plus, Holly was stopped in her tracks this week by Brigid Schulte’s piece in The Guardian, which was all about why women need more free time. Jessie isn’t convinced.

RECCOS

Mia: TV show - Working Moms on Netflix

Jessie: TV show - The Hunting on SBS

Holly: Book - Back On Track, by Bernie Shakeshaft and James Knight

You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

TOUR DATES

Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August

Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.