News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Avocado Wars and Ask Bossy says Goodbye

mamamia out loud

18 Oct 2016 · 61 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do you brunch out without a care for the cost? Are you living a lavish life of daily takeaway lattes? No wonder you can’t buy a house.  It's an intergenerational war over housing affordability, and things get uglier than an overripe avocado. Australians are grieving over the tragic story of the Davidson deaths. What does it say about family violence, mental health and community? Is Melania Trump a prisoner who is sending us signals with her eyelashes? Has Donald Trump's attitude ignited a new wave of political incorrectness? And where the SMEG is Oprah in all of this? And for those planning a Halloween costume, a guide to selecting a completely inoffensive and boring option so you don’t trigger anyone. You can never be too careful. And Ask Bossy gives her final piece of advice, and ends her time with the show on a Sultana cake. Because we had to.

Show notes:

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate de Brito.

Thanks to Jessie Stephens.

If you're struggling with the content in this episode,

Lifeline Australia provides 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services. 13 11 14. And Mensline Australia is on 1300 789 978

Kate De Brito recommends buying and eating lots of Youngcakes: the sultana cake making a difference to the lives of young people in aged care homes.

Mia Freedman recommends Iliza shlesinger on Netflix  and the food episode of The Well 

And Monique is doing Tabless Thursday because single-tasking is the new black. 

Leave correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email outloud@mamamia.com.au

Subscribe to us in itunes and tell a friend.

This podcast was brought to you by Fostering NSW. Be part of an amazing journey. For more information: http://www.fosteringnsw.com.au/

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio