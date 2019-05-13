ELECTION SPECIAL: Behind The Headlines

mamamia out loud

13 May 2019 · 19 minutes

ELECTION SPECIAL: Behind The Headlines
Back
play Episode

Have you got a case of the Election 'blahs'? Don't know where to put your X next week? Well, we've decided to drop a couple of special politics episodes of Mamamia Out Loud to help you to cut through all the election noise.

On today’s episode, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens are joined by the National Political Editor at Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, Sharri Markson, to talk about what’s actually going on behind the headlines of this election.

With less than a week to go, Sharri walks us through who she thinks is winning the campaign, what it’s like on the election trail with the leaders and whether photos of politicians sculling beers with the locals really changes anyone's vote.

END BITS

Want more politics? Listen to the election special of The Quicky here: https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/who-do-i-vote-for 

Hosts: Sharri Markson, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US AND TELL US WHO YOU ARE VOTING FOR

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???