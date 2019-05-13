ELECTION SPECIAL: Behind The Headlines

Have you got a case of the Election 'blahs'? Don't know where to put your X next week? Well, we've decided to drop a couple of special politics episodes of Mamamia Out Loud to help you to cut through all the election noise.

On today’s episode, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens are joined by the National Political Editor at Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, Sharri Markson, to talk about what’s actually going on behind the headlines of this election.

With less than a week to go, Sharri walks us through who she thinks is winning the campaign, what it’s like on the election trail with the leaders and whether photos of politicians sculling beers with the locals really changes anyone's vote.

Hosts: Sharri Markson, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

