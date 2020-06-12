Search

Why Your Relationships Are Doomed

There’s a new bible for the unattached. So are you anxious, avoidant, or secure? And how can knowing these things help you find and keep love? Jessie is going to take us through it.

Plus, we’ve never really seen a royal wedding like the one we saw over the weekend. Princess Beatrice married in a very small ceremony - the first royal wedding that was private in 235 years. So is this what you do when you’re a royal and your father is an alleged sex offender?

And, with masks being made mandatory in Victoria, should we all be wearing them?

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Kee Reece and Holly Wainwright 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Masterchef on Ten. 

Learn more about Attachment theory here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRNpGsvzOlw

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

