What Happens After The Worst Day Of Your Life

Five years ago, Anthony Maslin and Marite Norris faced a devastating loss. Their three children Mo, Otis and Evie aged 12, 10 and 8 were killed in the MH17 disaster while on their way home to Perth. They were with their grandfather Nick Norris, who also died and it was the end of the world as they knew it. We’re talking about the Maslin’s story today because on Monday, Rin and Anthony appeared on the ABC’s Australian Story to speak about the moment their lives changed forever. Holly thought it would be harrowing viewing but it was one of the most uplifting and positive things she's ever seen and she explains why.

Plus, Nike recently introduced plus-size and para-sport mannequins at its London flagship store. But the plus size mannequins are ruffling some feathers and Mia calls bullshit.

And, on Saturday night Ash Barty became the first Australian woman in 46 years to win the French Open and the second First Nations woman in history. We give a shout out to this incredible woman.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

