World number one, Ash Barty, stunned the tennis world on Wednesday by announcing her departure from the sport at the age of 25. It's a decision completely at odds with how we've been taught to hustle.

Plus, Albo isn’t 'woke' and he wants you to know it.

And our best and worst of the week including books, legs, and Jenny Morrison.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

