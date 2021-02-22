Subscribe to Mamamia

Armie Hammer has broken his silence, admitting to a “very intense and extreme lifestyle,” but denying allegations of sexual abuse. What comes next for the cancelled actor?

Plus, do you know how to behave? Unpacking the definitive directory of modern etiquette rules.

And as Pamela Anderson takes back control of her narrative, what have we learned from her return to the spotlight?

The End Bits:

Watch Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix

Read the full list of The Cut/New York Magazine's etiquette rules here

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to read Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens & Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

