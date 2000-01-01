Subscribe to Mamamia

Last night's ARIA awards were supposed to be about gender inclusivity, but with only a handful of non-male winners, what is the future of breaking down the binaries of award show categories?

Plus, the viral data about who gets most of our time and why it’s made Mia cranky.

And, our best and worst of the week… ranging from midnight dashes to Mia’s house, friend reunions, and Abba medleys

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to watch Fleishman Is In Trouble on Disney+

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter for all our reccos from the week in one place.



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at outloud@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespe

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au