News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Are You Stuck On The Relationship Escalator?

Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Here at Mamamia Out Loud, we love a relationship metaphor. On today’s subscriber-exclusive episode, Holly, Mia and Producer Em discuss the ‘Relationship Escalator’. It has a lot to do with how we compare the stages of our relationships to those around us, so if you're stuck on the relationship escalator, is there a way to get off it?

Read the Cosmopolitan article here 

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Emma Gillespie
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges