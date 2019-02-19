Are Women Killing Meghan Markle?

Are you a woman? Apparently, it's your fault Meghan Markle is being hounded by the media. That’s according to The Times columnist Carol Midgley, but Mia Freedman strongly disagrees. So is our desire for gossip and pictures deadly, or just a bit of fun?

Karl Lagerfeld, the Creative Director of Chanel, died at the age of 85 earlier this week. And while everyone is talking about his contribution to fashion, Jessie thinks there’s something else that he got right - and it's about relationships.

And why do scammers find it so easy to manipulate women? The answer is really bloody sad.

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.