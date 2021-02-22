“Here we go again” is what many Melburnians have been saying to each other over the last 24 hours. 15 new cases of Covid have been reported, after a cluster broke out in the city's north. It’s got us talking once again, about vaccines, and the need to roll them out as quickly and as broadly as possible. But almost one-third of adult Australians are vaccine hesitant. Why?

Plus, we're talking boundaries; the “rules” you put around yourself, and it could be about work, or relationships, or friendship, or kids, that mark where it’s okay to go, and where it isn’t. Apparently, they are a major key to happiness. But are they an act of self-care? Or just plain selfish?

And, According to an article published in The Guardian this week, psychologists have found that there is a general sense of mistrust and even anger towards people who are trying to do good things. So, what's our problem with nice people?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out Paqme shower caps.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

