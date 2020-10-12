The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

14 hours ago · 39 minutes

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face
Relationships in the workplace and Hugh Marks: Is it ever ok to date your boss? Over the weekend a high-profile media executive resigned suddenly after his relationship with one of his direct reports was exposed. If there’s no policy in your contract, Holly wants to know if there's anything wrong with dating your boss? Or your boss asking you out?

Plus, Angie Kent appeared on the cover of a magazine yesterday, alongside a headline detailing how much the former bachelorette might spend to 'look' a certain way. Can women ever win when it comes to talking about (or not talking about) what they put in their face? 

And, You've heard about love languages, so what about apology languages? Whether it's with friends, at work or at home, Jessie tells us about the importance of understanding how we prefer to communicate "sorry".

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

