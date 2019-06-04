The Awkward Interview Everyone Is Talking About

A very pervy interview between one of the most famous names in Australian entertainment, Andy Lee, and comedian Wil Anderson, is being talked about all over the country. Did Andy just provide a masterclass in how to call someone out?

Plus, the Dutch 17-year-old who chose to undergo euthanasia, following "unbearable" suffering. Could this ever happen in Australia?

And Australia's national anthem is under fire because of its problematic lyrics. We speak to Tiddas4Tiddas founder and Kamilaroi/Dunghutti woman Marlee Silva (follow her account here https://instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas?igshid=1q9gdnjjlocrjabout what Advance Australia Fair means to her.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

