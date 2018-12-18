An Unconventional Pregnancy Announcement

The bosses are on holidays so things are getting a little rowdy on this week's episode of Out Loud as Rachel Corbett and Leigh Campbell jump in the studio with Jessie.

Bachelor couple Matty J and Laura Byrne are having a baby. It’s glorious news, especially after they suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. And what’s even better is that they are having a baby without getting married, and in a year of big fancy weddings that’s refreshing as all hell.

Plus, we unpack everything you need to know about Yael Stone’s allegations against Geoffrey Rush.

We solve an uncomfortable group therapy and discuss the relationship feeling that every human on the planet has.

Strap yourselves in, it’s going to be a fun ride.

