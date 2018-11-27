An Awkward Housemate Situation

What do you do when your roommate has her boyfriend over all the time? Ignore it? Say something? Move out? The Outlouders are here to help (even if they don't all agree).

Plus, we're brining back the Kick Arse Woman Of Kickarsery segment to celebrate Jameela Jamil this week, because her tweets about celebrities and detox teas were bloody brilliant.

And whose responsibility are our stress levels in this insanely busy world? Our bosses or ourselves?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.