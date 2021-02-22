Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Women in the U.S have had abortion rights for nearly fifty years, but those rights may be about to be overturned. As Roe Vs. Wade hangs in the balance, we turn our attention to the ripple effect on Australian women. Why should we care?

Plus, why do we still hold Marilyn Monroe up as the most iconic of women

And our best and worst of the week which involves politics, moving and a new friend date.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to check out these 'non-chunky chunky boots'



Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.