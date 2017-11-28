Almost Everyone Is Delighted For Meghan Markle

Everyone loves a royal wedding, right? Wrong. Some people find even that joyous celebration of true love more than a little problematic. We wonder who that could be?

Plus, the most controversial man in the world has landed in Australia. The poster-boy for the alt-right, a man who says that feminism is a cancer and

calls Donald Trump "Daddy", Milo Yiannopoulos, is in the country start some fires. Should he even be here?

And how much is too much to spend on staff Christmas presents? Publicist Roxy Jacenko has just blown every boss out of the water...

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Gemma Garkut and Jessie Stephens

Mia Freedman is away.

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.

Wonder is in cinema's November 30.