Alan Jones is arguably the country's most divisive media commentator. But this month, Sky News Australia dropped the veteran host's nightly show after months of poor ratings. Mia, Holly and Jessie wonder if we've had enough of shout-y, old men on the radio or TV, and if the age of the "shock jock" is over.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead