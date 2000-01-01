Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Is International Women's Day Cancelled? An Instagram post from Abbie Chatfield has got us wondering what it is we actually want from IWD.

Plus, Hollywood maths is nonsense. Actor Emmy Rossum, who is 35, has been cast as the mother of Tom Holland, who is 25, in an upcoming TV show. Why are women playing the mothers of men who are basically the same age and is it… sexist?

And, the reality TV conversation that sparked a storm about the way women speak.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch A Moody Christmas, Holly thinks you should check out Starstruck season 2 and Fisk, all on ABC iView

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

