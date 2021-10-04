Adele is back with her first interview in five years. She’s on the cover of the latest British and US Vogue with headlines about her 'rebirth' and her forthcoming record, Self-Redemption. What can we learn from the world's global obsession with her body?

Plus, have you ever considered that how you say "Happy Birthday!" to a friend says a lot about you…and your generation?

And our best and worst of the week, including a celebrity toilet confession and everyone’s current TV obsession.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to listen to this Monica Lewinksy interview

Jessie wants you to read this New York Times article

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

