What does the death of a noughties pop star teach us about grief, addiction, and complicated families?



Plus, should anyone be praised for NOT CHEATING on their partners? The conversation sparked by Tim Minchin that Jessie and Holly are arguing about.



And… an Outlouder dilemma about busyness, values, and when two sisters are in very different life stages.



The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to listen to Brown Noise playlists.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespe

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

